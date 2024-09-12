Former President Donald Trump pledged to end taxes on overtime, referring to those workers as the “hardest-working citizens in our country.”

“I’m also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime,” Trump said during a rally, prompting applause from those in attendance. “That gives people more of an incentive to work. It [makes it a lot easier for the companies] to get the people.”

Trump praised overtime workers for their hard work while lamenting that Washington has not “been looking out for them.”

“I went to some economists. Great ones. I said, ‘what do you think?’ They said, ‘It would be unbelievable, you’ll get a whole new workforce by getting that.’ No taxes on overtime,” he said. “The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them. Those are the people. They really work. They’re police officers. They’re nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers, and machine operators. It’s time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break and that’s what we’re doing, because this is a good one, and I think it’s going to be great for the country. So that’s why we will be saying that if you’re an overtime worker, when you pass 40 hours a week, your overtime hours will be tax free.”

Trump’s pledge to end overtime taxes comes after he pledged to end taxes on tips. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has made a similar pledge.

“It is my promise to everyone here when I am president we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris said.