Exclusive — Jim Jordan: Trump Must Remind Americans How Much Better Off They Were Under His Leadership

Former President Donald Trump must remind Americans how much better off they were under his leadership, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to answer a very basic question during Tuesday evening’s debate — if Americans are better off today than four years ago.

“I think the best part of the debate was what you just … described,” Jordan said. “Well, frankly, it was the very first answer from her, where she didn’t answer the question, and the closing statement from President Trump, where he highlighted the fact that: Where were you four years ago? Where are you today? … that’s the takeaway from the debate, in my judgment,” Jordan said.

“And the American people understand that,” he said, acknowledging that Harris has the press on her side.

But, he added, “They can not fact check her. They can fact check the president,” but “it doesn’t change the facts.”

“It doesn’t change the issues. It doesn’t change what the American people see. And I always say: In four year’s time, under President Trump, we had a secure border. Today, we have no border. Under President Trump, we had $2 gas. Today, we have $4 gas. Under President Trump, we had safe streets. … Now, we have record crime. And, under President Trump, we had stable pricing. Now, we have record inflation. Which do you want?” he asked.

“We have something we very seldom get in American politics,” he said, explaining that there is a clear contrast between Trump’s administration and the Biden-Harris administration.

“Which was better? And anyone who just sits and looks at the issues, looks at the facts, looks at the truth, will see that it was so much better under President Trump. And that’s all we got to highlight over the next 50-some days. And, when we do, again, I think he’s going to win,” Jordan predicted.

LISTEN:

When asked what advice he would give to Trump as Election Day closes in, Jordan said it is crucial to “remind the American people what it was like when he was in office.”

“Today, you can’t afford to take your family out to dinner on Friday night, Saturday night. You want to take them out. … I mean, it’s unbelievable what it costs. Remind them what it was. Remind them that, when he was president, Russia didn’t go into Ukraine. Hamas and Hezbollah didn’t attack our best friend, Israel, when he was president,” he said, emphasizing the importance of having a leader who “projects strength,” versus the Biden-Harris administration, which projects “weakness.”

“The American people know deep down [that] President Trump has their best interests” and “is going to fight for them,” Jordan added.