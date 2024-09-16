It is the left that needs to tone down its rhetoric, as they refer to former President Donald Trump as “Satan” and “Hitler,” Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, one day after the second assassination attempt on Trump.

McCormick, who was standing just feet away from Trump during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the first assassination attempt occurred, said the second assassination attempt “raises so many questions about … what is going on with the Secret Service.”

“I mean, it is absolutely shocking that the first incident happened, but now a second incident — I’m really, I’m really, I mean, I’m shocked, to be honest with you,” he said, attempting to wrap his head around the fact that someone could get so close to Trump with a rifle yet again.

“Three hundred yards with a high powered rifle and a high powered scope is, you know, he was within the danger zone, and had he gotten closer — so, yeah, it’s absolutely shocking. And when I heard it at first, I just couldn’t imagine it, that the security measures they would have taken after Butler would have allowed this to happen,” he said, describing this event as absolutely “perplexing” and “unacceptable.”

McCormick, who is facing off against Democrat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), said he is still waiting for the report on what happened in Butler.

“I’m skeptical how, at least, in the case of Butler, a young man could get that close, be identified, you know, carry a high powered weapon, carry a rangefinder. It’s just … it seems hard to imagine. And so I’m anxious to see the report, but I certainly — I certainly haven’t ruled out anything, and I’m anxious to see the facts because this kind of breakdown seems, you know, implausible, but then they haven’t happened twice, seems more implausible still,” he said, dismissing the leftist claims that Trump’s “rhetoric” is the cause for the violence.”

“Absolutely not. I mean, we have to have rhetoric in our country that doesn’t dehumanize people, doesn’t encourage violence, period. But President Trump, I mean, I’ve been with him three or four times in the last two months. President Trump is talking about his opponent and her extreme liberal agenda, and that’s what he spends his time talking about,” he explained.

“He points to the crazy statements coming out of her mouth. And the more people see who Kamala Harris is, and the more people see that my opponent, Bob Casey, is going to vote for her crazy liberal agenda 99 percent [of the] time, the more they’re going to recognize they have to vote for Trump and they have to vote for me,” he said, emphasizing that Trump’s campaign is about ideas “that the extreme left is going to put in place if they win and take us over the cliff.”

If anything, he continued, the left needs to tamp down their rhetoric and lies on Trump, pointing to an op-ed he wrote right after Butler.

“I basically said, listen, we have to, I think we have to cool political rhetoric, period, that is dehumanizing. But in the case of the Democrats, they refer to President Trump as Satan,” he said.

“They talk about him like he’s Adolf Hitler. I mean, the kind of rhetoric that’s directed at him has been — has been absolutely awful.”

“The fight in this election, he continued, is about “ideas,” and Democrats “are promoting an agenda that’s truly going to destroy our country.”

It’s a socialist ideology. It has the government intervening in the lives of everyday Americans. It’s destroying individual freedom. It’s destroying free enterprise. So we need to focus on those ideas, and that’s what I’m trying to do in my campaign,” he added.

