Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Couldn’t Have Been Nicer’ in Phone Call After Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that President Joe Biden called him in the wake of his second assassination attempt and “couldn’t have been nicer.”

Trump revealed during a Spaces conversation on X that the president called to discuss Secret Service protection.

“We had a very nice call. It was about Secret Service protection,” Trump said.

“He couldn’t have been nicer,” Trump added.

The White House also described the call as “cordial” and that the president “conveyed his relief that [Trump] is safe.”

Biden said on Monday that the Secret Service “needs more help.”

“I think … Congress should respond to their needs if they, in fact, need more Service people. So, that’s what we’re going to be talking about,” Biden told reporters.

Speaking with reporters, the president also strongly condemned political violence, echoing his statements following the first assassination attempt on the former president’s life in July.

Biden said:

As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that [the] Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president’s continued safety.

The suspected would-be assassin, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, allegedly brought a scoped rifle with him to Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course in Florida and stood within 300-500 yards of the former president before Secret Service agents spotted him in the shrubbery and fired four to six shots. He was arrested outside the golf course shortly after. The Secret Service confirmed on Monday that the alleged would-be assassin did not exchange gunfire and did not have a line of sight on Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, Routh donated to Democrat politicians several times since 2020 and became a radical activist for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country in 2022.

Trump has blamed the rhetoric of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the violence against him.