President Donald Trump made a pitch to voters in New York and promised to reinstate state and local tax (SALT) deductions if reelected president.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president spoke about his upcoming rally in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday. Trump added that he would “turn” New York “around” and asked voters what they “have to lose.”

“Nassau Coliseum, on Long Island, will be a really big deal tomorrow,” Trump wrote. “It will be PACKED with Patriots! We have a real chance of winning, for the first time in many decades, New York. Hundreds of thousands of Migrants, Crime at record levels, Terrorists pouring in, Inflation eating your hearts out – WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE? VOTE FOR TRUMP! I will turn it around, get SALT back, lower your Taxes, and so much more.”

The SALT deduction has been around since the Sixteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1913, giving Congress the right to tax incomes. But it is very controversial because it tends to subsidize liberal states that assess higher income and property taxes. As a result, taxpayers in just ten states are expected to tke 62 percent of the SALT deductions. That amounts to an average $4,200 deduction in SALT deductions in those two states and just a $2,300 average deduction in the other 40 states.

Under the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, there was a $10,000 cap imposed on SALT deductions.

In February, the House blocked a bill that would have temporarily doubled the cap placed on SALT deductions.

Trump added that he would work with Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), and would ensure “the funding is there to bring” the state “back to levels it hasn’t seen for 50 years.”

“People are fleeing, maybe we’ll get them to ‘flee back!'” Trump added. “See you at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday at 7 P.M. EST!”