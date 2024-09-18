Rep. Dan Goldman: Trump Plans to ‘Execute a Coup’ on January 6, 2025

Rep. Dan S. Goldman (D-NY), a former aide to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump intends to “execute a coup” on January 6, 2025, if he loses the race.

In a fundraising text message signed by Goldman, he urges recipients to rush campaign contributions to his website (via ActBlue).

The message reads (fundraising link omitted):

Dan Goldman here with an important update on Donald Trump and New York. In just a few hours, Trump will hold a rally on Long Island in a critical battleground district. Trump knows his campaign can’t win New York. But he also knows that the path to the House majority runs straight through New York. Why does he care? Because he wants Mike Johnson – the architect of the 2020 effort to overturn the election – to be Speaker of the House on January 6, 2025 in order to execute a coup when he loses. We cannot let that happen. Will you rush a contribution to help make sure we flip the House so that Hakeem Jeffries will be the Speaker on January 6? Thank you,

Dan

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has described a scenario in which Democrats could attempt to disqualify Trump from office on January 6, 2025, if indeed he wins the election, by having Congress declare him to be guilty of insurrection and therefore ineligible to serve under the provisions of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Before running for Congress, Goldman was an infamous Russia hoaxer who spread the lie about a “pee tape” of then-President Trump.

