House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said Vice President Kamala Harris either lied for political points or is “clueless” that thousands of American troops are risking their lives overseas.

“I’m not sure what is more concerning: if Kamala Harris is willing to lie about our troops in harm’s way to score political points or she is clueless about the thousands of servicemembers risking their lives overseas,” Banks, a Navy veteran, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement shortly after he released video showing United States troops recently being fired at in the Middle East.

The chilling footage showed a barrage of missiles being fired at U.S. troops at an undisclosed military base in the Middle East. Although voices in the video were obscured, they could be heard exclaiming “Oh my God! Oh my [expletive] God!”

Harris falsely claimed at the debate with former President Donald Trump that under her and President Joe Biden’s administration, there was “not one” active duty member of the U.S. military serving in a combat zone.

There are currently thousands of active duty U.S. members of the military deployed to Iraq, Syria, Jordan and elsewhere in the Middle East conducting counterterrorism operations, according to the Biden-Harris administration itself.

Just last week, seven U.S. troops were injured in a military raid against Islamic State terrorists in Iraq, and in January, three American soldiers were killed after Iran-backed militants fired at their base on the border of Jordan and Syria.

The Department of Defense itself lists all the countries where troops receive “imminent danger pay” if deployed, which include Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, where thousands of troops are currently deployed on ships and have been attacked by Iran-backed Houthi militants over the past year.

There is also an undisclosed number of U.S. troops engaging in counterterrorism operations across Africa and elsewhere around the world, according to the Biden-Harris administration.

Last week, an account on Instagram popular with troops posted a video showing U.S. soldiers in a tent watching a video of and reacting to Harris making the false claim during the debate.

Harris can be heard saying, “And as of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world, the first time this century.”

A soldier is then heard saying, “Wait, what?” before the video pans over to at least five other soldiers watching the debate.

One soldier then says, “So where the f-ck are we right now?” prompting laughter from the others.

The video is captioned “full of lies” and a Pinocchio emoji.

