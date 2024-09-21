Democrats are losing their advantage over Republicans regarding requests for mail-in voting in the 2024 presidential election, according to recent data.

A chart created by Eric Daugherty, the assistant news director with Florida’s Voice, showed that in Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Democrats were experiencing a downward trend in the number of requests for mail-in ballots compared to the same time in 2020.

Daugherty’s chart cited Michael Pruser, a writer with DecisionDeskHQ, and John Couvillon, the founder of JMC Analytics and Polling, as sources.

In a post on X, Couvillon shared data that showed as of September 21, 2020, Democrats in Florida had received 1,050,075 requests for mail-in ballots, while Republicans had received 891,537 requests.

Data also found that Democrats had so far received 77,077 requests for mail-in ballots, while Republicans received 48,510 requests for mail-in ballots. In Pennsylvania, Democrats have received 841,428 requests for mail-in ballots, while Republicans have received 347,270 requests for mail-in ballots.

In a post on X, Pruser shared data that showed that in North Carolina, Democrats received 669,523 absentee ballot requests for the 2020 presidential election, while Republicans had 288,478 absentee ballots.

In an interview with Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, Daugherty explained that Democrats in North Carolina would need to have a “blue wave” in the upcoming presidential election in order to take the state.

During the 2020 presidential election, Democrats in Pennsylvania received 1,940,836 absentee ballot requests, while Republicans received 772,318 absentee ballot requests.

Data from the Florida Division of Elections revealed that, as of November 18, 2020, in the 2020 presidential election, Democrats received 2,189,710 mail-in vote ballots from people who had voted, while Republicans received 1,506,223 mail-in vote ballots from people who voted.