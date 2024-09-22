The Michigan Farm Bureau’s AgriPAC endorsed former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) over Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in the battle for the open Michigan Senate race.

The Michigan Farm Bureau has not endorsed a Republican for the Senate seat since 2006, having backed the retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) in her 2012 and 2018 Senate races.

“I’m honored and grateful to have earned the endorsement of AgriPac and the farmers across Michigan who feed our nation and power Michigan’s economy,” Rogers said in a statement.

The Michigan Republican continued:

Michigan farmers are struggling mightily under the current administration with rising input costs and burdensome government regulations, and now for the first time in American history we are importing more food than we export. As Michigan’s Senator, our farmers know I’ll always have their back, and I’ll fight to lower costs, slash needless regulations, and pass the Farm Bill, so farmers can thrive and leave a lasting legacy for the next generation to succeed and feed the world.

Michigan agriculture is one of the Great Lakes State’s top three industries and contributes more than $100 billion to the state’s economy, according to the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes, and Economy.

Michigan GOP strategist Jason Roe said the endorsement is “pretty damn significant.”

WATCH — Slotkin: Ronald Reagan “Rolling Over in His Grave” Because GOP “on Team Putin”:

“Slotkin serves on the House Agriculture Committee and her patron, Debbie Stabenow, is chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee. I imagine they are both pretty p—ed about that decision,” Roe explained.

Stabenow had been pushing the farm bureau to back Slotkin.

“That was very disappointing,” Stabenow told Fox News Digital.

“The Farm Bureau always endorses — they always endorse the Republican. The only exception has been Debbie Stabenow because she’s chair of [the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry],” Democrat Senatorial Committee Chair Gary Peters (D-MI) told reporters.

“Otherwise, basically, they’re an extension of the Republican Party,” Peters added.

Rogers disputed Peters’ claims, saying, “You just insulted the second-largest industry in the state. They have a very thoughtful process, and it tells me he hasn’t visited very many farms recently.”

The election between Slotkin and Rogers has become tighter than ever.

A recent Marist survey found that Slotkin beat Rogers by six percent among registered voters.