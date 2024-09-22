WATCH: ‘Who’s Next?!’: Biden Snaps at World Leaders, Forgets to Introduce India’s PM Modi

President Joe Biden became confused at his final Australia-India-Japan-U.S. diplomatic press event, shouting, “Who’s next?!” at the crowd full of reporters and foreign officials before realizing that he was supposed to introduce the Indian prime minister.

The event for the four countries’ alliance, known as the Quad Summit, took place at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

“I want to thank you all for being here,” Biden told the audience. “And now, uh, who am I introducing next?”

A few seconds passed as Biden stared forward in confusion.

“Who’s next?” he shouted, which was followed by another uncomfortably long period of awkward silence.

Finally, an announcer’s voice cuts over the speaker and introduces Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the stage:

The fumble brought more attention to the 81-year-old’s questionable mental state just a day after first lady Jill Biden led the administration’s first cabinet meeting since October 2, 2023, Fox News reported.

“I’d like to turn it over to Jill for any comments she has. It’s all yours, kid,” the president said, handing the meeting over to his unelected wife:

“Jill Biden is kicking off the first cabinet meeting the White House has had in almost a year and we’re expected to act like this is normal,” political commentator Kate Hyde wrote on X:

“Jill, Ed.D., is now assisting whatever is left of Crooked Joe Biden in leading cabinet meetings,” said the RNC Research account: