‘I Do Not Support Harris’: TikToker Slams Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris for Using Her Video

A TikTok creator has denounced the Oprah Winfrey Show and Vice President Kamala Harris for using a clip of her complaining about the cost of living during Thursday’s town hall interview with the Democrat presidential nominee.

Blaire Allison, who has more than 100,000 followers on the video platform, was shown on the show saying, “I don’t understand how people are affording life right now” in a video she posted:

Her original video, which received nearly two million views, was posted in November 2023:

“How are people affording life right now? How are people tackling this cost of living on the average American salary?” Blaire asked in the video. “I just watched a TikTok of a teacher who makes a teacher’s salary.”

She expressed her confusion about how those making an “average American salary” could even survive.

After seeing that Winfrey featured her video nearly a year later, she made fun of her “four seconds of fame” and made it known that she does not support Harris for president or appreciate the use of her words for the interview:

“So, I got my four seconds of fame on the Oprah Winfrey Show, and of all people to be her guest, let me show you who it was,” Blaire said in a video posted Saturday.

Proceeding to make fun of Harris’s speech patterns, the TikToker launched into a humorous monologue:

To my Americans: Let me make something perfectly clear, okay? I do not support Harris for president, okay? I want to be unburdened by who has been in the White House the last three and a half years, okay? As I stand here today, on this stage, standing on this stage today, the day after yesterday, I just want you to know, okay, how I stand, and how I stand today is that I do not support Harris for president.

That post already has hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok and more than 3.6 million views on X, where another account shared it:

In a follow-up post on TikTok, Blaire said the Oprah Winfrey Show did not ask for permission or notify her that her face and voice would be used:

Many have asked if the Oprah Winfrey Show asked for my permission to post my TikTok. No, they didn’t. I had no clue that clip would be shared while she interviewed Kamala Harris. I have made it very clear I do not support Kamala Harris at all. I wish there were rules in place where national television shows must be granted permission before using a creator’s content. At the least, they should notify the creator before airing it on National TV.

In a later statement to Fox News, the video creator said she is a “very patriotic American, and I don’t believe Harris puts Americans first [or] has established a plan on how she will improve Americans’ livelihoods.”

“I was disappointed that such a well-known talk show such as Oprah Winfrey didn’t even notify me they were using my clip, which didn’t allow me time to watch the footage until people in my community notified me,” Blaire added.