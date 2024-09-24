Arizona police confirmed on Tuesday that the Tempe campaign office for Vice President Kamala Harris was hit with gunfire.

“We can confirm that on 9/23/24, what appears to be damage from gunfire at … a DNC Campaign Office, was discovered,” Tempe police told NBC News on Tuesday.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Ryan Cook confirmed that no injuries occurred and that the shots were fired during overnight hours.

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Cook said.

Tempe police said they received calls from workers on Monday reporting what appeared to be “gunshots through the front windows of the office which is shared by staff members for the Arizona Democratic Party,” per NBC News.

The gunfire incident marked the second time in just two weeks that the campaign office had been hit with criminal damage — the first being shots fired from a “BB gun or pellet gun” on September 16.

“The apparent gunfire marks the second incident of criminal damage at that office in recent weeks, according to Tempe police, who said that just after midnight on Sept. 16 the office’s front windows were hit with what appeared to be a BB gun or pellet gun,” noted NBC News.

The gunfire incident occurred following two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, which has led to heightened security concerns. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have condemned all forms of political violence and have called for Americans to “lower the temperature.”

“As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence,” Harris said in a statement following the second assassination attempt on Trump’s life in September.

“I am thankful that former President Trump is safe. I commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement partners for their vigilance. As President Biden said, our Administration will ensure the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to carry out its critical mission,” Harris added.