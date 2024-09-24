Dewy-Eyed Joe Biden Tells Hillary Clinton ‘I Love You’ at Award Presentation

An emotional President Joe Biden dabbed away tears Monday evening before he applauded Bill and Hillary Clinton for their uncommon “decency” then cooed “I love you” to the former first lady for publicly defending him.

The octogenarian was attending the Clinton Global Initiative’s summit but was not listed to speak before the elite gathering. The New York Post (NYP) reports he appeared there in support of Jill Biden before being called to the stage himself to accept a Global Citizen award.

“This is what you call being trapped,” Biden declared before thanking the former first couple for their support.

“Hillary, I want to thank you —and I maybe shouldn’t do this publicly — but thank you personally for the way you have helped me, the way you’ve spoken up for me with such passion. I can’t tell you — you can ask Jill. Anyway, I love you.”

The NYP report set out Hillary mouthed back “thank you” as her husband put his arm around her and gave her shoulder a squeeze while beaming his approval.

Jill Biden clapped lightly as she looked on.

Biden hailed Bill Clinton for his “decency” and “incredible intellect” in front of the annual gathering of the global elites.

The latter returned the compliment by saying “He’s provided a playbook for getting things done,” former President Bill Clinton said as he presented the award.

Biden wiped away a few tears as Clinton praised his “uncommon decency and goodness and grace,” the Daily Mail reports.

“We honor him today, not just for what he’s accomplished, but for the way he has done it.”

The 2024 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) annual meeting ends Monday night.

Business leaders scheduled for the conference, which runs at the same time as U.N. General Assembly week, include Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Past events have featured A-list celebrity speakers and top business executives such as Ben Affleck, Bono, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter.

The initiative has also been sponsored by major corporations, from Coca-Cola, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone Group, Laureate Education, Monsanto, and Standard Chartered Bank.