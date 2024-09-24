“So the pope says you can’t vote for Trump because he has a strict immigration policy,” says John McEntee, a former Trump White House staffer, from Newport Beach, Calif., to his 3.3 million followers before tearing into a saucy meatball. “You know who else has a strict immigration policy? Heaven.”

“So, MAGA says Kamala can’t be president because her parents were immigrants, but they’re fine that Trump’s mother was born in Scotland?” quips comedian Walter Masterson from New York City to his 2.4 million followers, before dunking a sandwich in sprinkles. “Got it.”