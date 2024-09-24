Poll: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Locked in Dead Heat in Nevada

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied in the swing state of Nevada, according to a Noble Predictive Insights poll published Tuesday.

The poll, conducted from September 9-16, finds that Trump and Harris are locked at 47 percent among 692 likely voters when third-party candidates are included in the fray.

One percent backs Libertarian Chase Oliver, while the Green Party’s Jill Stein does not secure a percent of support, and three percent are undecided.

Trump leads Harris with both independents and Hispanic voters. Independents break for Trump over Harris by a 47 percent to 41 percent margin, while 49 percent of Hispanics prefer Trump and 44 percent support Harris.

The poll gauged a strictly two-way race between Trump and Harris among the likely voters, finding Harris has a razor-thin edge on this front at 48 percent to 47 percent.

Trump holds a five-point lead with independents and a three-point lead with Hispanics in this statistical tie.

Noble Predictive Insights also sampled 812 registered voters, a less reliable data point considering likely voters are registered voters who plan to cast a ballot.

In the four-way race, Harris has a 46 percent to 43 percent advantage over the 45th president with registered voters, while Oliver garners one percent and Stein does not procure a point. Three percent do not like any candidates, while six percent are unsure who they will back.

Trump has a two percent advantage with independents, while Harris leads with Hispanics by two percent.

Harris continues to hold the three-point edge in the hypothetical head-to-head race among registered voters. She draws 48 percent of support to Trump’s 45 percent. Seven percent are unsure.

Harris’s leads in both iterations of the registered voter samples are within the ± 3.44 percent margin of error. The margin of error for likely voters is ± 3.72 percentage points.

The poll further finds that likely voters trust Trump more on crucial issues, including immigration and inflation. On immigration, voters trust Trump over Harris by a 55 percent to 39 percent margin. They also believe Trump is better suited to handle inflation, at 47 percent to 44 percent.