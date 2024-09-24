Ted Cruz Demands Biden-Harris Admin ‘Reverse’ Policy of ‘Equivocating’ on Israel, Hezbollah

Hezbollah has transformed large parts of Lebanon into a “military terrorist base,” according to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who demanded the Biden-Harris administration “reverse its policy” of “equivocating” its stance on Israel and Hezbollah while calling for the United States to “unequivocally stand with our Israeli allies” as they respond to Iranian proxy attacks.

In a statement released Monday, Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Hezbollah’s presence and terrorist activity in Lebanon.

Describing Hezbollah as a terrorist organization with deep control over Lebanon’s territory and infrastructure, Cruz accused the group of using civilian locations as shields for stockpiles of rockets and missiles:

Hezbollah exerts far-reaching control over Lebanon’s territory, governance, and infrastructure, and they have transformed vast regions of the country into a military terrorist base. They have stockpiled hundreds of thousands of rockets, missiles, precision munitions, and other weapons, which they have placed behind a vast network of human shields, including by placing uncountable ready-to-launch projectiles in civilian homes and buildings across the country.

Emphasizing the risks posed by Hezbollah’s strategy, Cruz accused Hezbollah of using human shields to provoke international condemnation of Israel while criticizing the Biden-Harris administration for its role in the resulting pressure.

He said:

Hezbollah believes that the civilian casualties they generate through their use of human shields will trigger international pressure against and demonization of our Israeli allies, which has happened far too often, including the inexcusable complicity and participation of Biden-Harris officials.

He then emphasized the need for the U.S. to take a firm stance in supporting Israel against Iran-backed attacks, noting that Tehran “has been using its terrorist groups across the Middle East, including Hamas and Hezbollah, to wage war against Israel.”

“The Israeli government has the right and obligation to respond and protect the Israeli people,” he insisted.

Calling to end its neutral approach, Cruz called it “imperative” for the Biden-Harris administration to “reverse its policy” of “equivocating” its stance on Israel and Hezbollah and for the U.S. to “unequivocally stand with our Israeli allies as they respond to the attacks Iran has been waging through Hezbollah.”

Israel has been engaged in ongoing clashes with Hezbollah after the group launched attacks following Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israeli civilians, which left nearly 1,200 dead and more than 240 hostages taken.

Hezbollah’s involvement has heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, raising fears of a broader conflict. The group, backed by Iran, holds significant power in Lebanon and has long been considered a serious threat to Israeli security due to its military strength and history of violence against Western and Israeli targets.

Having actively sought to expand its influence beyond the Middle East, Hezbollah is designated a terrorist organization by more than a dozen countries and international entities, including major Western nations, members of the European Union, and most Arab League member states due to its involvement in terrorist activities against American, French, Israeli, and other targets.

Former President Donald Trump has denounced Hezbollah, stating, “No terrorist group other than al-Qaeda has more American blood on its hands.”

On Sunday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized the Biden-Harris administration for putting excessive pressure on Israel, saying it likely “prolonged the fighting.”

According to Cotton, many Americans may not realize how much Hezbollah has attacked Israel from Lebanon. He affirmed Israel’s right to “defend itself and go on the offense” against these groups.