Cotton: Biden-Harris Admin Pressuring Only Israel Likely ‘Prolonging the Fighting’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that by putting more pressure on Israel than it has put on Hamas, the Biden-Harris administration has “probably had the effect of prolonging the fighting.”

Cotton said, “A lot of attention has been focused over the last 11 months, rightly so, on Hamas to the south, but I think many Americans probably don’t appreciate just how much Hezbollah from Lebanon has been striking into Israel.”

He added, “Israel has every right to defend itself and to go on offense against a terrorist organization in Lebanon. And we need to give them the tools to defeat both Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north and defend their own people.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Is the United States not giving tools that Israel needs?”

Cotton said, “No, they have not. First off, they’re not giving them the political and diplomatic support that they needed from the very beginning. If rather than trying to put constant pressure on Israel, more pressure than we put on Iran and its terrorist networks, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had simply adopted a policy to let Israel win and back them to the hilt, the war and Hamas probably would have ended a long time ago.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN