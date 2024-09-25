Nolte: Both Putin and Zelensky Want More War and Favor Kamala Harris

What is the one thing Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky have in common? They both want more war. They both want Kamala Harris to win the election.

Hmmm???

I wonder why?

Earlier this month, and only seeming to be half-kidding, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed sitting Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I told you our favorite, if you can call it that, was the current President Mr. Biden,” said Putin. “He was removed from the race, but he recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. So we will do the same. We will support her.”

“She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her,” he said, obviously joking. But then he said that he would prefer Donald Trump not win the election because he “introduced such a number of restrictions and sanctions against Russia that no president has ever introduced before.”

Then on Sunday, and at taxpayer expense (and probably with more security than Donald Trump receives) the Biden-Harris White House flew Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the swing state of Pennsylvania to basically campaign for the Kamala-Walz ticket and trash Trump-Vance.

“With this war, oftentimes, the deeper you look at it the less you understand. I’ve seen many leaders who were convinced they knew how to end it tomorrow, and as they waded deeper into it, they realized it’s not that simple,” Zelensky said in reference to Trump’s running mate, JD Vance. Zelensky then attacked Vance as “too radical.”

Zelensky then continued to attack the Trump-Vance ticket. The New Yorker quotes him:

His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the cost and who shoulders it. The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine’s expense is unacceptable. But I do not consider this concept of his a plan, in any formal sense. This would be an awful idea, if a person were actually going to carry it out, to make Ukraine shoulder the costs of stopping the war by giving up its territories. But there’s certainly no way this could ever happen. This kind of scenario would have no basis in international norms, in U.N. statute, in justice. And it wouldn’t necessarily end the war, either. It’s just sloganeering

So both Putin and Zelensky appear to favor Kamala Harris and both have explained why. Isn’t that like earning the endorsement of both Adolf Hitler and Winston Churchill?

What are we to make of that?

That’s a very easy question to answer…

Both Putin and Zelensky have one thing in common: They both want more war. Yep, another godforsaken forever war. If they have nothing else in common, that is a value both leaders share. Both want their war to grind on and on as thousands die and America ships billions and billions of dollars to make that grinding on possible.

Of course, the American Deep State wants this forever war as well. War makes everyone rich.

Trump and Vance do not want war. Trump has said that if he wins the upcoming presidential election in November he will put a stop to the futile war between Ukraine and Russia before he takes the oath of office in January.

Putin doesn’t want that.

Zelensky doesn’t want that.

The Deep State doesn’t want that.

Harris doesn’t want that.

They are all on the same side of more war.

Putin and Zelensky aren’t dumb. Hell, if I wanted more war, I would definitely endorse the woman who will become the standard-bearer for a political party that represents the obsessed Ukraine War lunatics in the media, the Deep State, academia, Hollywood, and the base.

