Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy to fire the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States over Zelensky’s “partisan campaign event” at an ammunition plant in battleground Pennsylvania.

Zelensky’s Sunday visit to an ammunition plant in the battleground state of Pennsylvania drew quick criticism from Republicans. The trip was hosted by Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s top surrogates in her campaign for the presidency.

Zelensky reportedly flew to the campaign-style event on the dime of the American taxpayer.

“As you have said, Ukrainians have tried to avoid being ‘captured by American domestic politics, and ‘influencing the choices of the American people’ ahead of the November election,” Johnson wrote. “Clearly that objective was abandoned this week when Ambassador Markarova organized an event in which you toured an American manufacturing site.”

Pennsylvania is widely viewed as a must-win state for Harris.

The ambassador, Oksana Markarova, is a familiar face around Washington, appearing often with members on both sides of the aisle. Zelensky has given no indication he will oblige Johnson.

Yet Johnson insists her ability to perform her job has been compromised.

He said the Pennsylvania event “failed to include a single Republican because – on purpose – no Republicans were invited. The tour was clearly a partisan campaign event designed to help Democrats and is clearly election interference. This shortsighted and intentionally political move has caused Republicans to lose trust in Ambassador Markarova’s ability to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country.”

Despite his letter, Johnson maintains his continued support for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

In April, Johnson reversed his months-long pledge to never advance foreign aid without first securing America’s border, moving a massive foreign aid bill with $61 billion alone for the foreign war in Ukraine.

Johnson violated the Hastert Rule to pass the bill, only acquiring 101 Republicans votes for the aid while 112 — a clear majority — opposed.

Johnson declined to meet with Zelensky when he visits Washington Thursday.

View the entire letter here.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye