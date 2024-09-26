Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is more trusted than Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz on major issues, new polling data provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its public release shows.

Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, will face off against Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Walz, in the vice presidential debate next week on Tuesday evening in New York. CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell and foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate the debate.

This poll, conducted for Senate Opportunity Fund and obtained by Breitbart News exclusively, found that likely voters nationwide trust Vance more than Walz on each of the major issues facing the nation: immigration, national security, the economy and inflation, and crime. Vance’s advantage over Walz is highest—six percent—on both immigration and national security.

On national security, 45 percent said they trust Vance more, while just 39 percent said they trust Walz more, and 16 percent said they did not know or had no opinion. The numbers were identical on immigration.

Vance’s advantage is second highest at five percent on the economy and inflation. On these issues, Vance is at 45 percent again and Walz is at 40 percent, while 15 percent did not know or had no opinion.

Vance’s advantage is third highest on crime at three percent. On crime, 43 percent said they trust Vance more than Walz, whereas just 40 percent said they trust Walz more, and 16 percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

Interestingly, too, the survey found that Americans were far less likely to trust Walz after learning about his close relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Walz, as has been reported, took dozens of trips to China, including some sponsored directly by the CCP. He is currently under investigation for this from a number of congressional inquisitors.

A solid majority—54 percent—said they were either much less likely or somewhat less likely to trust Walz on issues that matter to them when informed about the congressional investigation into his ties to China. Thirty-nine percent of the respondents said they were much less likely to trust him. Only 15 percent said that revelation made them more likely to trust him, and just 31 percent said it made no difference.

What’s more, the survey found that more voters oppose Harris than support her with 49 percent saying they oppose her and just 45 percent saying they support her. Republicans also, like in the recent Gallup survey, lead the generic ballot 46 percent to 41 percent for Democrats. Also, a strong majority of 67 percent of respondents say the country is on the wrong track, while just 26 percent say the Harris and Joe Biden administration is moving America in the right direction.

The Senate Opportunity Fund poll was conducted from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 and surveyed 800 likely voters nationally, with what the polling memo says is an oversample of 537 likely voters from battleground Senate race states. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percent.

2024-09 #64 VP Memo – National SOF d2 by Breitbart News on Scribd

2024-09 SOF #64 VP Deck d1 by Breitbart News on Scribd