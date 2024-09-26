Joy Behar, Wanda Sykes Fear Trump Will Put Comedians in Jail: ‘It Could Really Happen’

ABC’s The View co-host Joy Behar fears that former President Donald Trump will put comedians like herself in jail if he is re-elected, with guest Wanda Sykes adding, “it could really happen.”

Joy Behar expressed her narcissistic fantasy on Thursday’s show, asking Wanda Sykes how she feels about the potential of Trump targeting comedians like them.

“Well, I mean, maybe we can share a cell,” Sykes joked. Behar didn’t appear to find the joke funny, glaring at Sykes before saying, “I don’t think so.”

Sykes added: “It’s ridiculous. I mean, it is. I know you’re making a joke about it, but it could really happen. He could. He wants to be a dictator.”

Behar and Sykes were echoing similar comments recently made by fellow comedienne Kathy Griffin.

“He’s going to pick us off, one by one, like bowling pins, and I’m not kidding and I’m not being paranoid,” the 63-year-old Griffin recently said.

If he gets re-elected, he’ll go after Jimmy Kimmel, he’ll go after Jon Stewart, all the name ones, but he’ll go after Rosie O’Donnell. That’s all he’s going to do all day. He’ll have press conferences about it. He’s so much crazier than he was the first go-round.”

Joy Behar has regularly used The View to express her hatred of Trump and his allies, even going as far to label Trump supporters as Nazis.

Earlier this year, Behar claimed Trump would cancel ABC’s The View if re-elected in November.

