Kathy Griffin Freaks Out: Trump Will ‘Pick’ Comedians Off ‘One-by-One’ if He Wins, ‘Will Go after Jimmy Kimmel, Will Go after Jon Stewart’

It might be the funniest thing she’s said in her entire career.

Kathy Griffin has revealed she is scared that a victory for former President Donald Trump in November will put the lives of comedians like herself at risk.

“He’s going to pick us off, one by one, like bowling pins, and I’m not kidding and I’m not being paranoid,” the 63-year-old told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Wednesday.

Griffin elaborated at astonishing length on her narcissistic fantasy.

“I’m a D-lister, he’s not going to get to me on day one, but he’ll get to me, trust me. He’s got a list. I’ve known this guy for 25 years, maybe 30. He’s so petty that he lives for this. He doesn’t want to be President or do any president-ing.”

She continued: “If he gets re-elected, he’ll go after Jimmy Kimmel, he’ll go after Jon Stewart, all the name ones, but he’ll go after Rosie O’Donnell. That’s all he’s going to do all day. He’ll have press conferences about it. He’s so much crazier than he was the first go-round.”

Late-night comedians for the major networks have used their platforms to repeatedly insult Trump and his supporters, while shamelessly promoting establishment Democratic politicians.

In the EW interview, Griffin revisited her ill-advised publicity stunt from 2017 in which she posed with a prop decapitated head of Trump.

She said the Department of Justice came extremely close “to actually arresting me for conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States,” calling the investigation “chilling” and saying she can’t recall another comedian who went through such an extensive probe at the hands of the government.

In a press conference shortly after her stunt went viral back in 2017, Griffin famously stated: “To be honest, he [Trump] broke me.”

Things have not improved much for her in the intervening years.

As Breitbart New reported, Griffin recently confessed her life is currently a “shitshow” and that she is suffering from mental health issues.

