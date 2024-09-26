NC’s Mark Robinson Denies CNN Allegations in Interview on Sebastian Gorka’s ‘America First’ Show

North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson said in an America First with Sebastian Gorka on Wednesday that a CNN bombshell report about him was “fake” in an interview on America First with Sebastian Gorka.

CNN reported last week that they identified Robinson as the person behind an account on an online pornographic message board that allegedly posted both racist and sexually explicit messages more than a decade ago.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson explained:

Robinson also allegedly made comments endorsing Adolf Hitler, touted he was a “Black Nazi!” and that he wished slavery was back, adding he would buy slaves if it were. According to CNN, a number of personal accounts belonging to Robinson through the years on non-salacious websites Twitter, YouTube, Disqus, Pinterest, and BlackPlanet were under the handle or alias “minisoldr,” the same alias he allegedly used on Nude Africa. CNN confirms the email on the Nude Africa website to which “minisoldr” was or is registered is the same email that registered Robinson’s Disqus account. Robinson also used identical phrases in posts on his accounts that minisoldr has used on Nude Africa, and they share similar interests.

Gorka, a former Breitbart News national security editor and Trump White House staffer, asked if any of these allegations are “based in fact.”

Robinson denied the allegations, saying:

Let me say first and foremost, absolutely not. It was brought to my attention, I was absolutely flabbergasted and confused. There are a lot things that we can say about words I’ve spoken and written and we’ve had to deal with that since I’ve become lieutenant governor, actually since we came on the scene in 2018. But, to have something attributed to me that I did not write, that I did not craft, that I did not post, it was something that was very, very confusing to me and had me in a place that I was absolutely confused, didn’t understand how that would happen, like that old identity theft thing happened. We had immediately realized where it was coming from, the source, of course CNN, the same “news station” that was responsible for reporting Russia, Russia, Russia, while not reporting Hunter Biden’s laptop. We knew it was fake because we didn’t do it first off, we knew we were dealing with very nefarious people, so we took a step back and assessed what we needed to do. We now have obtained a national-level attorney who’s adjudicate this case, who’s going to investigate this case, get to the bottom of it, who did it, hold him responsible. And, while we’re doing that Sebastian, we’re going to do exactly what these folks don’t want us to do, which is to continue to campaign. They want us to put our campaign on hold to fight CNN. We’re not going on hold to fight CNN.

“We’re going to keep fighting Josh Stein because, like CNN, he’s a liar also,” the Tar Heel State lieutenant governor said, referring to his Democrat opponent.

Gorka mentioned that the Trump campaign has distanced themselves from Robinson and his campaign.

Robinson said that he does not want to distract from Trump’s message in North Carolina and that he wants to make sure Trump “wins this state.”

Robinson added that the allegations against him are an effort to distract from the issues facing North Carolinians, including open borders, rising inflation, and education.