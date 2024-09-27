Vice President Kamala Harris recently said her last “gut decision” was choosing Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) — a man who has lied about his military career for nearly 20 years — as her running mate.

During Harris’s second solo TV interview of the campaign, she was asked what her last “gut decision” was.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked her, “The economy is an unpredictable beast. And you are running for a job that takes extraordinary instinct and guts. When’s the last time you had to make a gut decision?”

“Probably the biggest gut decision I have made most recently is to choose my running mate. Yes, there were lots of good, incredible candidates. And, ultimately, that came down to a gut decision,” Harris responded.

Immediately after Harris announced Walz as her running mate, it came to light that he has claimed since 2005 that he is a “retired command sergeant major” — an E-9 rank — even though he is actually a retired master sergeant — an E-8 rank.

He also claimed he carried weapons “in war,” despite never deploying to a combat zone in his 20-plus-year military career.

Furthermore, he has lied about being eligible to retire from the military the same week as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but choosing to re-enlist out of a sense of duty. It was a lie, since although his military contract was up, he was not actually eligible to retire until later.

The Harris-Walz campaign has never addressed these lies — only claiming he “misspoke” when he claimed he was “in war.”

Later, he blamed his “passion” and “grammar” for that lie.

Regarding his lie that he carried weapons “in war,” he said during a CNN interview, “I speak candidly. I wear my emotions on my sleeves, and I speak especially passionately about about [sic] our children being shot in schools and around, around [sic] guns.”

He also added, “My wife, the English teacher, tells me my grammar is not always correct.”

