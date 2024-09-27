Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-NC) was taken to the hospital on Friday evening to be “treated for burns” that he had sustained, his campaign confirmed to Breitbart News.

“Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy,” Michael Lonergan, the Communications Director for Mark Robinson for Governor, said in a statement. “He is in good spirits.”

Lonergan’s statement confirming that Robinson had been hospitalized came after several reports that Robinson had been taken to the hospital after leaving a campaign event.

NewsNation reporter Libbey Dean wrote in a post on X that she was “told” Robinson had been “rushed to the hospital” and that he had “left a campaign event at Mayberry truck show in Mt. Airy in a hurry.”

“Breaking,” Dean wrote. “I’m told NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was rushed to the hospital tonight. Robinson is said to have left a campaign event at Mayberry truck show in Mt. Airy in a hurry and apparently remains in the hospital, a source familiar tells me.”

Joe Bruno, a reporter with WSOC-TV, also wrote in a post on X that a “source close” to Robinson’s campaign had confirmed Robinson was hospitalized.

News of Robinson’s reported hospitalization comes as several top staffers from his gubernatorial campaign resigned in the aftermath of a report released by CNN that found that Robinson had been behind an account “on an online pornographic message board” that had posted “racist and sexually explicit posts.”

Politico also released a report that tied Robinson’s email address to an account on an “adult affair matchmaking website” called Ashley Madison.