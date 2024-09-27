Poll: Trump Edges Out Harris Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump is edging out Vice President Kamala Harris among independents, this week’s survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked registered voters, “In November 2024, who do you plan to vote for in the presidential election?” Overall, Harris saw a three-point advantage over Trump nationally — 47 percent to the former president’s 44 percent.

Another one percent said Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and one percent said “other.” Another five percent said they are not sure, and two percent said they would not vote.

However, among independents specifically, Trump has taken the lead from Harris yet again, as 42 percent of independents said they would vote for Trump, compared to 40 percent who said Harris. Another 11 percent remain unsure.

When asked who they prefer, independents are split, as 42 percent said they prefer Harris over Trump, and 42 percent said they prefer Trump over Harris.

It should be noted that 13 percent of independents who say they are supporting Harris said they could change their mind between now and the election. Conversely, just five percent of independents who are supporting Trump said they could change their mind between now and the election. Ninety-five percent said they are “definitely” voting for Trump.

The survey also found that 32 percent of independents believe Trump will win the election over Harris — regardless of who they refer. Thirty-one percent said the same of Harris, and 37 percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken September 21-27, 2024, among 1,622 U.S. adult citizens.

Trump made headlines this week not only for either tying or besting Harris in a series of swing state polls but for taking a one-point lead in the left-leaning Quinnipiac Poll at the national level — garnering 48 percent to Harris’s 47 percent.

The “Q-poll” records that enthusiasm for Harris has fallen from 75% among Democrats to 70%, while rising among Republicans from 68% to 71%. Nearly two-thirds of voters, 64%, want to see Trump and Harris debate again. According to RealClearPolitics, the Quinnipiac result is the first national poll to show Trump with a lead since the Rasmussen Reports poll on Sep. 19; others have shown Harris slightly ahead or a tied race.

Recent surveys also show key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, swinging his way as the race approaches.