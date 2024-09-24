Trump Takes 1-Point Lead over Kamala in Quinnipiac Poll; 2-Point Swing Since August

President Donald Trump has taken a one-point lead within the left-leaning Quinnipiac Poll at the national level, albeit within the margin of error, a two-point swing in his favor since late August, and since the presidential debate.

Quinnipiac explained in a press release:

With 41 days until Election Day, the presidential race remains too close to call as former President Donald Trump receives 48 percent support among likely voters, Vice President Kamala Harris receives 47 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver each receive 1 percent support, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of likely voters released today. In Quinnipiac University’s August 29 poll, following the Democratic National Convention, the presidential race was too close to call. Harris received 49 percent support, Trump received 47 percent support, and Stein and Oliver each received 1 percent support. … In a hypothetical two-way race between Harris and Trump, Trump receives 48 percent support and Harris receives 48 percent support.

The “Q-poll” records that enthusiasm for Harris has fallen from 75% among Democrats to 70%, while rising among Republicans from 68% to 71%. Nearly two-thirds of voters, 64%, want to see Trump and Harris debate again.

According to RealClearPolitics, the Quinnipiac result is the first national poll to show Trump with a lead since the Rasmussen Reports poll on Sep. 19; others have shown Harris slightly ahead or a tied race.

