Former President Donald Trump took a firm stance on Thursday against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) regarding her husband’s Visa stock trades.

Trump, who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris (D) for the White House in 2024, said he believes the former House speaker should be prosecuted, the New York Post reported on Friday.

His comments came during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York:

Nancy Pelosi has a little problem because her husband sold their Visa stock. They had a lot of Visa stock, one day before Visa, it was announced that Visa is being sued by the Department of Justice. Think of that. Nancy Pelosi sold vast amounts of Visa stock one day before the big lawsuit that we all read about a few days ago, was brought against Visa. You think it was luck? … Nancy Pelosi should be prosecuted for that.

The Post cited financial disclosures which show that Pelosi’s husband, Paul, “unloaded 2,000 shares of Visa stock worth between $500,000 and $1 million on July 1,” noting that on Tuesday, “less than three months after the massive transaction, Visa was hit with a DOJ lawsuit alleging that the company illegally monopolized the debit card market.”

Trump suggested that the former House speaker was warned about the lawsuit and told her husband. Breitbart News senior contributor and president of the Government Accountability Institute, author Peter Schweizer, revealed in 2011 that Nancy Pelosi “apparently bought $1 million to $5 million of Visa stock in one of the most sought-after and profitable initial public offerings (IPO) in American history, thwarted serious credit card reform for two years, and then watched her investment skyrocket 203%,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

Schweizer and the late Andrew Breitbart worked to ban members of Congress from using nonpublic information to their own profit via the STOCK (Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge) Act, Breitbart News reported in March 2012.

“The STOCK Act will make it illegal for members of Congress and their staffs to use material, nonpublic information to inform their private investments and will impose more rigorous public disclosure requirements on all trades by lawmakers,” the article said.

In March 2024 Breitbart News reported that research showing politicians made trades worth over $1 billion in 2023 bolstered a campaign to ban members of Congress from stock trading.

“‘Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,’ a spokesperson for Nancy told The Post earlier this week,” the outlet reported.