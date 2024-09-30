71 days: Kamala Harris Avoids Holding a Press Conference Since Joining Race

Vice President Kamala Harris has not held a press conference on issues facing American families since joining the presidential race 71 days ago.

Harris’s attempts to weave and dodge suggest her record is a political liability. President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy.

Harris had many chances to hold a press conference. Thursday was not an exception when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington, DC. Taking no questions, Harris bolted from the podium and directed Zelensky out of the room.

Harris has only conducted five television interviews, for which she faced a backlash for avoiding questions and failing to provide solutions to ongoing problems under the Biden-Harris administration. “As she is putting forward a ‘new way forward,’ she is currently in office,” RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann told Fox News. “She currently has access to the levers of power.”

Since joining the race in July, Harris has allegedly changed her view, outright flip-flopped, or has an unknown position in 12 areas:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.