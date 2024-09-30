A GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump to raise money for the people who have been affected by Hurricane Helene has raised over $1,000,000.

“President Donald J. Trump has launched this GoFundMe campaign as an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to their fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene,” the description on the GoFundMe page says. “With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand. All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene.”

As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe page had raised over $1,340,000 of its $1,000,000 goal.

Among the names of people who had donated were former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), rockstar Kid Rock, and UFC chief Dana White.

On Monday, Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia, one of the communities that have been affected by Hurricane Helene.

“Valdosta has been ravaged,” Trump said during a speech on Monday. “The town is very, very badly hurting, and many thousands are without power. They’re running low on food and fuel. We brought a lot of it down with us. It’s going to be distributed now or soon, throughout Georgia as well as North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee.”

Other communities such as Asheville, North Carolina; Narrows, Virginia; and Chimney Rock, North Carolina were affected by Hurricane Helene.

As of Monday, there were roughly 301,416 customers in North Carolina still without power, according to poweroutage.us. And in southwestern Virginia, there were roughly 77,607 customers still without power, according to poweroutage.us.