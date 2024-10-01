Moderators Slammed for ‘Awful,’ ‘Obvious,’ ‘Craptastic’ Bias in VP Debate 

Political pundits ripped CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan for biased moderating during the vice presidential debate.

“Margaret Brennan just lied again about the ILLEGAL MIGRANTS let into our Country by Lyin’ Kamala Harris, and then she cut off JD’s mic to stop him from correcting her!” former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

The debate moderators appeared to consistently show bias against vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance (R-OH) by fact-checking him, cutting off his mic, and asking questions framed unfairly. They did not appear to use the same tactics on vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D).

The bias does not come as a surprise. CBS News gave the Harris-Walz ticket 85 percent positive coverage from July 21 to September 27, the Media Research Center found Monday, while the Trump-Vance ticket received 81 percent negative coverage.

Nine X users below slammed and exposed the moderators, with some suggesting their bias was worse than the ABC News presidential debate, in which some Democrats admitted the moderators were biased toward Vice President Kamala Harris.

