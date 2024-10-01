Study: CBS News Gave Harris Walz Ticket 85% Positive Coverage Ahead of Debate

CBS News gave the Harris-Walz ticket 85 percent positive coverage from July 21 to September 27, the Media Research Center found on Monday, while the Trump-Vance ticket received 81 percent negative coverage.

The finding comes as CBS News will host Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate between respective nominees Senator JD Vance (R-OH) and Gov Tim Walz (D).

The Media Research Center reported its findings:

During the two months from July 21 (when President Biden left the race) through September 27, our analysts reviewed all 346 minutes of campaign coverage (161 stories) on the CBS Evening News and its Saturday/Sunday twin, the CBS Weekend News. We found that coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris has been extremely positive (84%), while coverage of former President Donald Trump has been lopsidedly negative (79%). (See Methodology explanation at the end of this post.) While there was far less discussion of the vice presidential candidates, we found the same wild imbalance: 89% positive coverage for the Democrat Walz, vs. 89% negative coverage for the Republican Vance. Add it all up, and coverage of the Democratic ticket on the CBS Evening News was 85% positive, vs. 81% negative for the Republicans. CBS’s campaign coverage is nearly as skewed as we found on the NBC Nightly News during the same period (65% positive for the Democrats, vs 89% negative for the Republicans). Those numbers are more tilted than anything seen in prior election years, yet still aren’t as extreme as the ridiculously skewed coverage thus far on ABC’s World News Tonight: 97% positive for the Democrats, vs. 96% negative for the Republicans.

Network anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan will moderate the exchange. Here are nine questions they should ask Walz about his record.

The debate will take place Tuesday at 9 PM. Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.