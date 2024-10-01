Former President Donald Trump poked fun at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for saying that he’s “become friends with school shooters.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a photo of a Trump Vance 2024 sign with the words, “Not friends with school shooters.”

Trump’s post came after Walz stated during the vice presidential debate with Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), that he had “become friends with school shooters.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Walz’s comments were made “while trying to explain why he flip-flopped his position against an ‘assault weapons’ ban and now supports such a ban.”

When asked during the debate why he had changed his “position” on assault weapons bans, Walz referenced that he had met with parents from Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Governor, you previously opposed an assault weapons ban, but only later in your political career did you change your position, why?” moderator Norah O’Donnell asked him.

“I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents,” Walz answered. “I’ve become friends with school shooters, I’ve seen it. Look, the NRA — I was a NRA guy for a long time. They used to teach gun safety. I’m of an age where my shotgun was in my car so I could pheasant hunt after football practice.”