Watch Live: JD Vance, Tim Walz Face Off in Vice Presidential Debate

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) will spar on Tuesday night during the vice presidential debate on CBS.

The debate is being held three weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had their only debate.

The debate will begin at 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday and will run for roughly 90 minutes.

CBS managing editor and CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennann will moderate the debate.

The debaters will have two minutes to answer a question and two minutes to respond, and will have one minute for rebuttals.

The candidates will not be muted, unlike the prior presidential debates; CBS News said it reserves the right to mute microphones.

