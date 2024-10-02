JD Vance Lays Out Final Case: ‘Kamala Harris Has Been in Power for the Last 3.5 Years’

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) laid out the final case following his Tuesday night debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, reminding Americans on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris has been in the White House the last three and a half years.

“Last night was fun!” Vance wrote on X, adding this reminder: “Remember: Kamala Harris has been in power for the last 3.5 years. She opened the border. She cast the deciding vote on trillions in new spending. The border and affordability crisis is on her.”

“Donald Trump, by contrast, governed with common sense,” he continued.

Vance also admitted that he was nervous ahead of the debate and shared a prayer that a friend of his sent him prior to taking the debate stage.

Vance received positive feedback after the debate, as even members of the establishment media admitted that he had a spectacular performance.

“Vance’s Dominant Debate Performance Shows Why He’s Trump’s Running Mate,” Ross Douthat titled a New York Times column, as CNN’s debate panel also acknowledged that Vance delivered, leaving Walz in the dust.

Former President Donald Trump reacted to the debate live and also praised his running mate for a seamless and smooth debate performance.

“JD is steady and strong, Tampon Tim is sweating bullets, he is nervous and ‘weird,’” Trump wrote in one of his many Truth Social posts Tuesday night.

One example of Vance’s sterling performance came as the moderators blamed Hurricane Helene on climate change. Vance flipped the issue on them, allowing them to keep their assertion — for the sake of argument — that carbon emissions are the issue. If that is true, he said, the answer would be to reshore as much American manufacturing as possible, and produce as much energy as possible in the United States, “because we are the cleanest economy in the entire world.”

Harris’s policies, he continued, led to “more energy production in China, more manufacturing overseas, more doing business in some of the dirtiest parts of the entire world.”

“When I say that, I mean the amount of carbon emissions they’re doing per unit of economic output. So if we actually care about getting cleaner air and cleaner water, the best thing to do is to double down and invest in American workers and the American people,” he added.

A CBS poll taken after the debate shows Vance topping Walz in terms of who had a better night.