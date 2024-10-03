Firefighters Union Snubs Kamala Harris with Non-Endorsement After JD Vance Speech at Convention

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) has snubbed the Harris-Walz ticket with a non-endorsement — news which comes after Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) spoke at their event in August.

IAFF President Edward Kelly made the announcement on Thursday following an executive board meeting, where the determination was made.

“Today, the IAFF Executive Board, by a margin of 1.2 percent, voted to not endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election,” he announced, noting that IAFF took “unprecedented steps to hear out members’ views on the candidates and the policy issues that matter most to them” over the last year.

“As we have over our 106-year history, the IAFF will continue its work to improve the lives of firefighters and their families,” Kelly continued, contending that the Executive Board determined that “we are better able to advocate for our members and make progress on the issues that matter to them if we, as a union, are standing shoulder-to-shoulder.”

“This decision, which we took very seriously, is the best way to preserve and strengthen our unity,” he continued, encouraging members to get out and “make their voices heard in the upcoming election.”

This non-endorsement comes as a huge blow to the Harris-Walz ticket; the union endorsed President Biden prior to the 2020 presidential election.

It also follows Vance speaking to the union in August, receiving a mixture of boos and applause.

“Semper fi, guys. Sounds like we’ve got some fans and some haters,” Vance said at the time, ultimately telling the group that it was an “honor to be here with America’s incredible firefighters.”

“God bless you guys, and thanks for what you do,” Vance said during his speech, announcing during that time that the New York City Fire Marshals Benevolent Association endorsed the Trump-Vance ticket.

“I, of course, want to thank them for their support, and I want to humbly ask all of you to join them, and I’d like to explain why now,” he said, expressing how grateful the American people are for the work of these men and women.

“Every day, firefighters risk your lives to save homes, businesses, and the precious lives of our fellow citizens. Now you’re also incredibly kind and patient,” he continued.

Despite the mixed reactions, Vance proudly proclaimed during his speech that the Trump-Vance ticket is “proud to be the most pro-worker Republican ticket in history.”

The IAFF’s non-endorsement comes as another devastating blow for Harris, particularly in light of the Teamsters — representing over one million union workers — also refusing to endorse. That non-endorsement coincided with polling taken of Teamsters members, showing that most, nearly 60 percent, support Trump, compared to 34 percent who support Harris.

“It’s no wonder that rank-and-file Teamsters support President Trump – they simply reject Kamala Harris’s policies of crippling inflation, high gas and electricity prices, millions of illegal immigrants coming into our country, and fewer jobs for American workers,” William Martin, a spokesman for Vance, told Breitbart News in a statement in September.

“American workers were safer and better off when President Trump was in office – rank-and-file workers know it, and that is why they will ignore their union bosses and will vote for the Trump-Vance ticket on November 5,” he added.

The non-endorsement from IAFF also follows Vance’s successful debate against Harris’s running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, earning begrudging accolades even from members of the establishment media.

