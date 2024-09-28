Rank-and-file Teamsters know that “American workers were safer and better off” under former President Donald Trump’s administration, William Martin, a spokesman for Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), told Breitbart News.

Internal polling from the Teamsters shows that he is dominating the presidential race against Vice President Kamala Harris among the rank-and-file members. Nearly 60 percent of Teamsters sampled in a September 9-15 poll support Trump, while a mere 31 percent back Harris. Moreover, Trump leads Harris with Teamsters members in every single state.

“It’s no wonder that rank-and-file Teamsters support President Trump – they simply reject Kamala Harris’s policies of crippling inflation, high gas and electricity prices, millions of illegal immigrants coming into our country, and fewer jobs for American workers,” Martin told Breitbart News in a statement.

“Pennsylvania suffered the nation’s highest year-over-year grocery inflation rate at 8.2 percent, and Harris’s EV mandates and pro-China trade policies are undercutting workers across the country,” he added.

Martin said that Teamsters will vote for Trump in spades because American workers were better off during the first Trump adminsitration than they are now.

“American workers were safer and better off when President Trump was in office – rank-and-file workers know it, and that is why they will ignore their union bosses and will vote for the Trump-Vance ticket on November 5,” he said.

The Teamsters have opted not to officially endorse a candidate in the race, marking the first time they have not supported a Democrat candidate for president since 1996. This is a major blow to Harris. That year, the union did not endorse anyone, with former President Bill Clinton missing out due to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Clinton had their support in 1992.

However, this year’s non-endorsement is more reminiscent of 1988, when they rejected Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis. The endorsement instead went to Republican presidential nominee George H. W. Bush, who would win 41 states in the general election.