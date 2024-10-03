Mike Rogers Ad: Elissa Slotkin ‘Lying’ About Her Pro-Electric Vehicle Mandate Record

Michigan Senate Republican candidate Mike Rogers’ latest ad exposes Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) pro-electric vehicle mandate.

“I live on a dirt road, nowhere near a charging station,” Slotkin says in an ad, explaining why she does not own an electric car.

“Well, that’s not true. There’s an EV [electric vehicle] charging station just nine minutes from the home she inherited and claims to live in,” the narrator of the ad retorts.

Slotkin then says that no one should be forced to purchase an electric vehicle.

“This is insulting, Slotkin is lying. She voted to force EV mandates in September of last year, and just three weeks ago, voted again to keep them in place,” the narrator says.

Slotkin in September 2023 voted against the Preserving Choice in Vehicles Purchase Act, which would amend federal law to block state moves to eliminate the sale of gas-powered engines and blocks the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from issuing wavers that would ban such vehicles.

“Slotkin has taken thousands of dollars from Chinese foreign agents, and the EV mandate that she voted for will take 200,000 from Michiganders,” the narrator of the ad says.

WATCH — Dem Rep. Slotkin: Climate Change, Not Woke Ideology, Is “Harming Our Children”:

“Slotkin’s words don’t match her votes, she just can’t be trusted, I’m with Mike Rogers because he will fight for the Michigan auto industry, like he’s always done,” the narrator of the ad concluded.

The Michigan Farm Bureau in late September endorsed Rogers over Slotkin in the battle for the open Michigan Senate race.

The Michigan Farm Bureau has not endorsed a Republican for the Senate seat since 2006, having backed the retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) in her 2012 and 2018 Senate races.

“I’m honored and grateful to have earned the endorsement of AgriPac and the farmers across Michigan who feed our nation and power Michigan’s economy,” Rogers said in a statement.