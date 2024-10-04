Major Flip Flop — Mayorkas 3 Months Ago: FEMA ‘Tremendously Prepared’ for Hurricane Season

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just three months ago said that FEMA was “tremendously prepared” for hurricane season, making a tremendous flip-flop this week after admitting that FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the remainder of the hurricane season.

“FEMA is tremendously prepared. This is what we do. This is what they do,” Mayorkas said in July, adding that they also wanted to ensure that the “communities who are potentially impacted are prepared as well.”

“And it’s not just hurricanes — wildfires also, extreme heat, which certainly some parts of the United States are already experiencing,” he said at the time.

WATCH:

This remark stands in stark contrast to the remarks he recently made.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds — FEMA does not have the funds — to make it through the season,” Mayorkas revealed.

As Breitbart News detailed:

This is problematic, as hurricane season does not end until November 30. According to Fox News’s Chad Pergram, “Congress made sure FEMA had more than $20 billion in last week’s emergency spending bill ahead of the storm, but last year, Congress awarded DHS $640 million to help communities provide shelter and aid to people in the country illegally.” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is among those who have sounded the alarm, contending that officials laundered the money for their illegal immigrant pet projects.

“This is not something that has just happened recently,” Moody said during an appearance on Fox News, asserting that “Florida’s been warning about this since this administration took over.”

Further, she said Mayorkas has “come in like a virus and infected these — what need to be healthy, strong, fundamental programs to ensure the stability and safety of Americans in times of disaster.”

“So you heard, they have taken the FEMA emergency food and shelter program and over time, siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars into basically making it an illegal immigrant resettlement program,” she added.

RELATED — “Like a Bomb Went Through Here:” Helene Leaves Absolute Devastation in Swannanoa, North Carolina

@thepastorwill /TMX

Moody added that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are “having to fund that on the backs of the American people.”

“And now, right now, in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, all of these states are hurting,” she added.

Former President Donald Trump, who visited and delivered relief supplies in Valdosta, Georgia, this week, is expected to appear alongside Gov. Brian Kemp in the Peach State on Friday.

RELATED– Donald Trump Leads Moment of Silence for Lives Lost from Hurricane Helene

Donald J Trump

The death toll in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene is now well over 200.

Harris, who received backlash after attending a glitzy fundraiser with celebrities the weekend after the hurricane hit, finally visited some of the affected areas this week after Trump had done so.

RELATED — No Fundraiser Today? Kamala Arrives in Hurricane-Devastated Georgia 2 Days After Trump

Kamala Harris via Storyful