A crowd of people held a prayer vigil for former President Donald Trump ahead of his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, months after an assassination attempt on his life.

People could be heard praying, and asking God for “the safety and protection of family, friends, neighbors, and community,” as well as for Trump. People were also heard saying the “Saint Michael, the Archangel Prayer.”

“We come together and ask for continued and increased protection in the upcoming hours, days, and weeks,” one could be heard saying.

The woman continued: “We ask for the safety and protection of family, friends, neighbors, and community. We ask for protection for President Trump, for our country, for the staff, and for all who will come to gather here. These are dangerous times, but we trust you, and you alone.

The woman who suggested the group say the, “Saint Michael, the Archangel Prayer” noted that Trump had shared it in a post on Truth Social several days ago:

Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

“We were very close to the stage and I heard this pop, pop, pop, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ you know,” another woman said, sharing what it had been like at the Butler rally on July 13, 2024. “I’m thinking, ‘What? How did somebody get firecrackers in here?'”

The prayer vigil ahead of Trump’s second rally in Butler on Saturday comes after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump’s first rally in Butler from the rooftop of a nearby building.

Trump ended up being shot by a “bullet that pierced” the top of his right ear. Corey Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief, was killed after he tried to shield his wife and daughter when Crooks opened fire at the rally.

Two other men, James Cophenhaver, and David Dutch were left injured.