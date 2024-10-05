Pennsylvania Senate Republican candidate Dave McCormick said on Breitbart News Saturday that Pennsylvanians see Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) as the “status quo,” as he has been serving in office for 30 years.

McCormick spoke to host Matthew Boyle ahead of former President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in July.

“It’s enormous enthusiasm. I think this is important for the people of Butler as part of their healing process. I think it’s important for the president to show after getting shot and put his fist in the air, saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’ that he has the leadership and the courage to carry us into these uncertain waters,” McCormick told Breitbart News Saturday.

Boyle noted that Casey has been in elected office for years and has become a partisan Democrat.

McCormick said, “This guy was elected to office 30 years ago, elected to the Senate 18 years ago, and he has shown himself not only to be a career politician; he has not done anything than elected politics.”

He added, “This is not the Bob Casey they elected 30 years ago. He went to the Senate to change Washington and then Washington changed him, and I think message is really resonated.”

The Keystone State conservative said that the polls have now closed to the point where the difference between him and Casey is the margin of error.

He said that the “more you see of him, and the more they can compare it to me, the more people see me as the change candidate and the more you see him as the status quo.”

RELATED — Dave McCormick Discusses His Pennsylvania Senate Race

M. Perdie, J. Knudsen / Breitbart News

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.