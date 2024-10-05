“I’ve never stopped fighting for you, and I never will,” former President Donald Trump said Saturday upon returning to Butler, Pennsylvania.

Several months ago, Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Bulter.

Another rallygoer, firefighter Corey Comperatore, was killed and two were seriously injured before a Secret Service counter sniper shot Crooks.

“We have an enemy from within, which I think is much more dangerous than the outside,” Trump said of the establishment.

“We stand on the verge of the fourth greatest year than the history of our country. We can make these the four greatest years so fast. We are going to redeem America’s problems and unlock the extraordinary future that is just within our reach,” he said.

“America will, once again, be strong and confident and free,” Trump said.

“At this time, it is 6:11, 12 weeks to the minute that the shooting began. I would like to ask everyone to join me in a moment of silence,” Trump said to bell tolls and the singing of “Ave Maria.” He went on:

Exactly 12 weeks ago, this evening, on this very ground, a cold blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement, MAGA, in the history of our country… For 16 harrowing seconds during the gunfire, time stopped as this vicious monster unleashed pure evil from his Sniper’s perch, not so far away, but by the hand of Providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal.

“He did not come close. He did not stop our movement. He did not break out our spirit. He did not shake our unyielding resolve to save America from the evils of poverty, hatred, and destruction. Yet we are here this evening in record numbers,” he said.

“I also want to express our thanks to the Butler Township Police Department, incredible people, the Butler Sheriff’s deputies, Pennsylvania State Police and all of the other law enforcement heroes, as well as the emergency personnel and doctors, the medical teams at Butler Memorial Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, who rushed me and rushed some of these very badly wounded people that were wounded,” Trump said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.