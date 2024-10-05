Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally on Saturday evening at the same site where he nearly lost his life in an assassination attempt on July 13.

The former president emerged from a huddle of Secret Service agents that day with his right ear shot and his face smeared in blood, chanting, “Fight, fight, fight,” showing the crowd he had survived the attempt on his life. A second assassination attempt occurred in September while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm, Beach.

On Saturday, Trump told his massive crowd of supporters on the grounds of the Butler Farm Show that he will “never yield, not even in the face of death itself.”

“[F]rom the very beginning of this journey, I’ve been on a mission to rescue our country from a failing and very corrupt political establishment. Very corrupt. We have to change it. We need also a very free and open press, and to give it back to the country you believe in and I believe in. It’s the country that we were born in and the country that you deserve,” he said.

“I will never quit. I will never bend. I will never break. I will never yield, not even in the face of death itself,” he continued.

He added that what his opponents have “never understood,” is that the MAGA movement “has never been about me.”

“It’s always been about you. It’s been about a lot of people. Millions and millions of people. The biggest ever in the history of this country, maybe anywhere. And everyday, people who are the heart and soul of our country, they love our movement, they love our country, and they know they are doing right: your hopes are my hopes. Your dreams are my dreams. And your future is what I am fighting for every single day,” he said.