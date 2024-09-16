Donald Trump After Second Assassination Attempt: ‘Bullets Are Flying’ Because of ‘Communist Left Rhetoric’

Extreme “communist left rhetoric” is to blame for attempts on Donald Trump’s life, the former president said in a post on both Truth Social and X on Monday — just a day after a second failed assassination attempt at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump wrote:

The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust.

“Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!” he added.

Trump continued, slamming the Biden-Harris administration for the “unpardonable sin” of allowing millions of illegal immigrants to flow over the porous U.S.-Mexico border:

Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin. OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The Trump campaign quickly notified the public that Trump was safe on Sunday following what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said was an apparent second assassination attempt against the former president in 2024. The attempt occurred while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Course. The first assassination attempt was during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July when a bullet struck Trump’s ear and left his face bloodied as he was speaking to the crowd.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

The alleged would-be Trump assassin on Sunday stood 300-500 yards away from the former president with a scoped rifle, authorities said. Secret Service opened fire at the suspect — identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58 — after spotting him with an AK-47, Fox News reported. The suspect is now in police custody, and his alleged weapon was found in bushes near the golf course.

Bodycam Footage Shows Attempted Trump Shooting Suspect Arrest

Martin County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

Routh appears to have been obsessed with the Ukraine War — on the Ukrainian side — and was interviewed by the New York Times about his efforts to recruit volunteers to travel to Ukraine to fight against Russia in the war. He also reportedly had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on a truck outside his home in Hawaii and appears to have donated to Democrats 19 times, FEC filings show.