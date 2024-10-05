Most independents who say they are voting for Kamala Harris admit that it is mostly a vote “against” former President Donald Trump rather than a vote in favor of the vice president, whereas most independents voting for Trump say it is, indeed, a vote in favor of the former president.

A survey from the Economist/YouGov asked supporters of both Trump and Harris if they are mostly voting “for” their candidate or “against” the other.

Across the board, roughly one-third of Harris voters said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Trump, while 65 percent said they are not voting “FOR” Harris. In comparison, 25 percent of Trump voters said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Harris, while more, 74 percent, said they are mostly voting “FOR” Trump.

The results are even more telling though among independents. Of those who said they are supporting Harris, over half, 51 percent, said they are actually mostly voting “AGAINST” Trump, while 45 percent said they are voting “FOR” Harris.

Meanwhile, most independents supporting Trump, 68 percent, said they are mostly voting “FOR” Trump, compared to just 29 percent who said they are voting “AGAINST” Harris.

This same survey also found that a plurality of independents, 38 percent, are “not sure” of who will win the presidential election, followed by 33 percent who think Harris will and 28 percent who said the same of Trump.

The overall survey was taken September 29 – October 1, 2024, among 1,638 U.S. adult citizens.

This survey comes a few weeks after the release of an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll which made waves, showing Trump with a 14-point swing among independents, boasting a three-point lead after trailing Harris by 11 points among that group in a previous survey.

These surveys also come ahead of Trump’s highly anticipated rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, taking place on Saturday, October 5 — nearly three months after the first assassination attempt. According to his campaign, Trump “will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day.”

“President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver,” his campaign added.