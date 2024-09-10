Poll: Donald Trump up 14 Points with Independents, 19 Points with Hispanics

A poll shows that former President Donald Trump has made significant gains with independents and Hispanics, going up 14 points with the former and 19 points with the latter.

Surveying 1,529 registered voters between September 3-5, 2024, with a margin of error ± 3.2 percentage points, an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll showed some surprising results for the former president. Per the New York Post:

Trump, 78, jumped ahead of Harris with a three-point lead among independents in a multi-candidate contest, 49 percent to 46 percent, gaining significant ground since the August poll in which he trailed Harris, 59, by 11 points, 48 percent to 37 percent, according to fresh polling from NPR/PBS News/Marist. In between the August and September polls, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who notched 12% support in the prior survey — dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. Additionally, Harris’ “honeymoon” from her abrupt ascension to the nomination appears to have begun leveling out.

With Hispanics, Trump overtook Vice President Kamala Harris by four points (51 percent to 47 percent) since August, when the vice president stood at 54 percent and Trump trailed at 39 percent.

Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said the poll shows that the race will, indeed, be very close.

“When Trump and Harris square off in Philadelphia, the stakes are sky-high because the contest is so close,” said Miringoff. “Only single digits separate the candidates on most of the issues important to voters. But voters who value honesty are overwhelmingly for Harris, and voters looking for strong leadership are mostly in Trump’s corner. Will this still be the case on Wednesday morning?”

