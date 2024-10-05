Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally on Saturday evening at the same site where he nearly lost his life in an assassination attempt on July 13.

While speaking to the crowd, Trump predicted Democrats and the far-left will continue to throw up roadblocks and release political firestorms with exactly a month until Election Day.

“We stand on the verge of the four greatest years of the history of our country. We can make these the four greatest years. We’ll turn it around so fast that your head will spin,” Trump said. “With victory on November 5, we are going to redeem America’s promises and unlock the extraordinary future that is just within our reach.

“We gotta get there. They’ll drop all sorts of bombs. They’ll be hitting you, JD, they’ll be hitting me,” he said to his vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), who was in attendance. “These people they’ll hit and hit. But I think we’ve almost become immune to it — we’ve become immune to it.”

Trump added that playing games is “the only way” Democrats “can even think about winning with open borders.”



“Who wants open borders? Who wants men playing in women’s sports? Who wants sex change operations for illegal aliens in holding bins? No, I don’t think so,” he continued.

Trump further warned of the “enemy within,” noting that it is much more dangerous than foreign adversaries when the wrong person sits in the White House.

“I always say there’s an enemy from within and there’s an outside enemy. And if you’re smart, the outside enemy’s not gonna be a problem. Russia, China and North Korea, we’re not gonna have a problem… If you have not such a smart president, then it’s a problem. But we have an enemy from within, which I think is much more dangerous than the outside enemy,” he said.