Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday touted that her and President Joe Biden’s administration was sending $157 million in humanitarian aid to civilians in Lebanon, after announcing just $750 for the immediate needs of individual Hurricane Helene victims.

She even added the $157 million infusion would bring the total U.S. support to Lebanon in one year to “over $385 million.”

This is while thousands of Americans lost their homes, businesses, belongings, and pets due to Hurricane Helene wreaking destruction across the nation’s southeast last weekend, and are only getting $750 in immediate assistance.

As of Friday, nearly 300,000 American homes and businesses were still without power a week after the hurricane. More than 220 Americans were killed by the hurricane, with hundreds more missing. Recovery efforts are still underway and some towns are still cut off from aid, only able to receive supplies via air.

Despite this, Harris posted on X: “The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there.

“To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million,” she added.

Americans reacted angrily to her post, criticizing her for being tone deaf, and spending money to assist civilians of other countries, rather than Americans in dire need at home. Some commented it would lead to her losing the 2024 presidential election, which takes place in less than 30 days.

Harris’s post came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted about the aid to Lebanon on Saturday, which also angered Americans.

