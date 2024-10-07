Donald Trump Campaign Announces Rally in Scranton

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced.

In a press release on Saturday, the campaign announced that Trump would “deliver remarks” at Riverfront Sports in Scranton. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, according to the event page.

President Joe Biden, also known as “Scranton Joe,” was born in Scranton in 1942. Scranton has been described as being his hometown, despite Biden’s family moving from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 1953,

“Hardworking Pennsylvanians need a break,” the Trump campaign wrote in the press release. “Under Kamala Harris, prices have risen by over 20 percent and real wages have declined. In an increasingly rough job market, Americans are racking up historic credit card debt to pay off rising grocery, gas, and utility bills.”

“That’s why President Trump has pledged to eliminate taxes on overtime and tips, as well as on Social Security, to put money back in the pockets of everyday Americans,” the press release said.

The communication continued:

Combined with President Trump’s agenda and vision to unleash an American renaissance of strong job and economic growth by cutting regulations, re-working lopsided trade deals, and unleashing American energy to cut utility bills in half, no taxes on overtime and tips will allow American workers to once again enjoy prosperity and financial stability.

The former president is also scheduled to hold another rally at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Reading is located in Berks County.

“Lackawanna and Luzerne are two of the key counties for Donald Trump to win not only Pennsylvania but the presidency, and that’s why he’s coming here,” Daniel Naylor, the chairman for the Republican Party in Lackawanna County said in a statement, according to the Times-Tribune.

Naylor added that the Republican Party’s numbers were “looking very strong,” adding that he was “expecting a lot of enthusiasm.”

The rallies in Scranton and Reading will take place months after Trump held a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre in August.

Trump’s visit to the battleground state of Pennsylvania comes as a recent Trafalgar Group poll found that Trump was leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the state by two points. In that survey Trump received 47.5 percent of support, while Harris received 45.3 percent.

A Franklin & Marshall College poll from September found that 48 percent of voters in Pennsylvania feel that the state is “off on the wrong track,” while 41 percent feel that the state is “headed in the right direction.” It also found that while Harris led Trump 49 to 46 percent, Trump led with voters in central, northwestern, and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Harris meanwhile, led with voters in the Philadephia and southeastern region, and the Allegheny and southwestern regions in Pennsylvania, according to the poll.