Poll: Donald Trump Leads Pennsylvania by Just over 2 Points

Former President Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris in the swing state of Pennsylvania by just over two points, a poll shows.

Surveying 1,090 registered voters in the state between September 26-29 with a margin of error +/- 2.9 percent, the Trafalgar Group poll showed Trump leading Harris in Pennsylvania 47.5 percent to 45.3 percent. Given the margin of error, that puts the two in a virtual tie, rending Pennsylvania a tossup state.

Conversely, in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, Democrat Bob Casey leads his Republican challenger Dave McCormick 47.4 percent to 45.6 percent within the margin of error.

Pennsylvania remains one of the toughest battleground states for the former president, along with Michigan and Georgia. It also proven to be an elusive state when understanding the state’s attitudes toward the given candidates. According to a recent Spotlight PA/MassINC poll last week, Harris leads by five-points in the crucial swing. Per the Hill:

Harris is winning 49 percent support in the poll, compared to 44 percent for Trump, in the race for the Keystone State’s 19 electoral votes. The polling results were within the margin of error at 4.0 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence, including the design effect. Polling averages from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ show Harris with a 1.2 percentage point advantage in the state. Harris wins 49.1 percent support in the polling averages, compared to 47.9 percent for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported last week, a recent New York Times poll put the former president ahead of Harris in the the sun belt states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona.

In Michigan, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), the U.S. Democrat senate nominee, warned last week that Vice President Kamala Harris may be “underwater” in her race against former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with donors at a fundraiser last Wednesday attended by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Slotkin said she is “not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan,” a swing state that Trump won in 2016 before losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

“We have her underwater in our polling,” Slotkin said in a video clip obtained by Axios.

Slotkin did not provide exact polling numbers and gave no comment when pressed by Axios.

The latest polls out of Michigan show that the race has been tightening between the two candidates, with Harris either holding a slim lead or Trump locked in a virtual tie. The FiveThirtyEight average of polls put Harris up by just two points in the state while a New York Times/Siena College poll put her up by one.

Since both polls stand within the margin of error, the race could be best described as a virtual tie.